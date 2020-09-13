Man fighting life-threatening injuries after bar fight, two charged

WENTZVILLE, Mo, – Two men have been charged after a bar fight put a 27-year-old man in the hospital with life-threatening injuries early Saturday morning.

Police said 24-year-old Devin Dodson has been charged with first-degree assault and 30-year-old Deangelo Williams has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Police said the victim was hit with a blunt metal object. They found him lying in the road just before 2 a.m. in the 100 block of South Linn Avenue.

