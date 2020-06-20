Man floats down river in attempt to flee traffic stop

UNION, Mo. – Authorities have arrested a man after he attempted to swim down a river while fleeing a traffic stop in eastern Missouri.

Maj. Trevor Wild, of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, said the man drove through a hayfield and ditched his car Friday morning before he attempted to swim down the Bourbeuse River.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the 38-year-old was initially stopped for driving without a license and failing to yield to law enforcement.

He came out of the river around 1:30 p.m. and police arrested him. He was later released, Wild said. Wild said that although it is definitely not normal, this is not the first time someone has attempted to escape by floating down a river. He said it has happened several times before.