ST. LOUIS – A man was found dead Saturday at 3:05 p.m. by floaters in the Meramec River.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the floaters tried to perform life-saving measures on 36-year-old Karl Gander of St. Louis but were unsuccessful.

Authorities said Gander drowned and was found five miles south of Bourbon, Missouri.

He was taken to Hutson Funeral Home in Cuba, Missouri.