Man found dead from apparent gunshot wound on Washington Avenue

ST. LOUIS – One man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting in the 400 block of Washington Avenue Sunday at 9:26 p.m.
Police said the man was found dead inside of a vehicle at the scene. A 20-year-old woman was taken to the hospital and has been listed in stable condition.
The City of St. Louis currently has 252 UCR Homicides. At this same time last year, the City of St. Louis recorded 190 UCR Homicides.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371. To remain anonymous contact CrimeStoppers at 866- 371-TIPS (8477).
