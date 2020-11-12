Man found dead in alley in Old North St. Louis

OLD NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A man was found dead in an alley early Thursday morning.

Police say they received a call for help at about 1:40 a.m. at 1520 N. 13th Street.

When police arrived, they found a black male in his 20s suffering from puncture wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371.

If you wish to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward, you can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.