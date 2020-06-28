Man found dead in basement located in Holly Hills

ST. LOUIS – A man was found dead in his basement Sunday at 1:29 p.m.
Police found the man in the 6100 block of Tennessee Avenue.
The investigation is ongoing, homicide was requested.
