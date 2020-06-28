Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 997 deaths/ 20,575 cases IL: 6,888 deaths/ 141,723 cases.
Watch Now
Live video of News 11

Man found dead in basement located in Holly Hills

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images

ST. LOUIS – A man was found dead in his basement Sunday at 1:29 p.m.

Police found the man in the 6100 block of Tennessee Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing, homicide was requested.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News