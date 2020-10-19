Man found dead in Springfield yard

In the times of social distancing in 2020, getting out, taking vacations, and enjoying time off from work can be hard. For some, staycations are the new normal.

If you are looking for a staycation in the St. Louis metro area, Airbnb has created a list of unique places to stay close by. The list includes: a tree house in Perryville, a Silo farm stay in Green Ridge, and cabins in the Ozarks.

Among one of the popular stays is a tree house in Perryville, called Basecamp at CedarFork.

Their Airbnb page states, “Welcome to the TreeLoft experience! This is a custom built luxury treehouse for two. It is our hope that upon your stay you will be reconnected to nature and to the one you came with. We created the TreeLoft with an inspired state of mind, and we are hopeful that same inspiration will be experienced and reflected during your stay. Go to sleep counting stars and wake up with the trees! We can't wait to provide you with the TreeLoft experience! We rise by lifting others!”

The cozy house is built for relaxation amongst the trees nested on a 120 acre farm. Included in the stay is a hot tub, private entrance and deck, fireplace, and more. An average night’s stay runs $224 a night.

To learn more about how to book your stay, and see the other staycations in the area, visit: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/44119404?source_impression_id=p3_1603125261_z13DGCEPJkBApeea