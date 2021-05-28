Man found guilty in 2017 death of St. Charles County infant

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo- An O’Fallon, Missouri man could face up to 30 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of abuse or neglect of a child that led to the death of his girlfriend’s four-month-old boy.
Devon Coleman was charged on December 7, 2017. Authorities said the boy’s cause of death was a homicide due to asphyxiation by strangling or smothering and cuts and other injuries were also discovered around the baby’s head, neck, face, and eyes.
St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar said at the time that the baby’s mother laid down for a nap and left her son in Coleman’s care. When she woke up, she discovered her son was not breathing.
Detectives said Coleman told them that the baby wouldn’t stop crying that day.
Coleman will be sentenced July 12.