Man found shot to death in courtyard of North County apartment complex

ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death near a North County apartment complex Monday.

Officers responded to the scene around 7:30 p.m and found the man in his twenties in a courtyard near the back of an apartment complex on Suntree Drive near Lilac Avenue. The victim suffered at least one gunshot wound.

Police took a “person of interest” into custody at the scene. Officers say he is being held pending further investigation.

Police have not released the name of the victim, pending notification of family members.

No other information was made available.