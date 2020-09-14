Man found shot to death in middle of south St. Louis street

ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a body is found on a south St. Louis street Monday morning.
Police say just before 3:30 a.m. the body of a 30-year-old man was found in the middle of Gravois between Winnebago and Beck Avenue with a fatal gunshot wound.
Another victim was located about a mile away outside the quick Trip at Gravois and Pestalozzi. That person had been shot in the chest and arm and was taken to the hospital
At this time, police could not provide a description of a possible suspect. The investigation is ongoing.