Man found shot to death in middle of south St. Louis street

ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a body is found on a south St. Louis street Monday morning.

Police say just before 3:30 a.m. the body of a 30-year-old man was found in the middle of Gravois between Winnebago and Beck Avenue with a fatal gunshot wound.

9/14/2020 3:27:00AM

2800-4000 Gravois Homicide

30 y/o male deceased in middle of road at 4011 Gravois , 1 other subject located at 2851 shot in chest and arm located at 2851 Gravois. pic.twitter.com/ttVfFD8InM — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) September 14, 2020

Another victim was located about a mile away outside the quick Trip at Gravois and Pestalozzi. That person had been shot in the chest and arm and was taken to the hospital

At this time, police could not provide a description of a possible suspect. The investigation is ongoing.