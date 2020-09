ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in the City of St. Louis Friday morning.

The victim was found dead around 4:15 a.m. at the intersection of Union and Wells.

Details about the shooting are scarce, no other details have been released.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371