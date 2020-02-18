Man found shot to death inside Carondelet home

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department have a woman in custody after responding to a shooting in a south city home Tuesday afternoon.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a police spokeswoman, officers were called to a home in the 6400 block of Minnesota Avenue at 2 p.m., located in the Carondelet neighborhood.

Police found an adult man inside the home with a gunshot wound. EMS responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released.

A woman was detained at the scene, Woodling said.

Police did not provide any additional information.

38.556563 -90.250338