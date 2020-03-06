Man gets 30 years for killing minister at bowling alley

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. – A St. Louis area man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for killing a minister outside a bowling alley.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 25-year-old Donté Lorenzo McGary, of Jennings, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree murder and other counts in the death of 45-year-old Demetrius Stewart. McGary was originally charged with first-degree murder.

Stewart was leaving a bowling alley in Richmond Heights in February 2019 after a date night with his wife and other couples when a fight spilled onto the parking lot.

