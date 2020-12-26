Man gets trapped and dies in burning De Soto apartment

DE SOTO, Mo. – The De Soto Fire Department responded to a fire at the Sycamore Hills apartment complex around 11:30 Saturday morning.

Neighbors say the man who lived in the apartment’s name was Dave.

He was 74 years old.

Neighbors say he was getting ready to attend a Christmas party when his bed caught on fire from a lit cigarette.

They are not quite sure why he wasnt able to escape before the fire overtook his apartment but they believe he may have had a heart attack or a stroke before the fire started.

Despite how intese the flames were, it only caused major damage to Dave’s apartment but the smoke did fill neighboring apartments.

This is a developing story and the incident is still under investigation.