Breaking News
IL: 2,457 deaths/56,055 cases; MO: 337 deaths/7,835 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
Live Now
Coronavirus: Facts not Fear; How is it affecting schools, sports, and travel around the world? Tune in now.

Man goes to clear out dead mom’s home, finds body in freezer

News

by: Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (Daily News) — Police say a man found a decomposed body in his dead mother’s freezer as he was clearing out her New York City apartment.

The New York Daily News reported Friday that he found the body this week in a chest freezer that had been sealed with duct tape. The Hamilton Heights building’s superintendent says investigators told him the body appeared to have been stored for over 10 years.

It was so decayed its sex couldn’t be determined. An investigation is underway, and an autopsy is planned.

The super says the deceased tenant was pleasant but never allowed workers into the apartment.

Popular

Latest News

More News