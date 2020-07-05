Man hit and killed by car Saturday night

ST. LOUIS – A man between 50 and 60 years old was hit by a car and died at the intersection of Natural Bridge Avenue and Kingshighway Boulevard Saturday night.
Police said the incident occurred at 9:59 p.m. The man was found dead at the scene.
