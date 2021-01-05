Man hit and killed while standing at his Moline Acres mailbox

Yellow crime scene do not cross barrier tape in front of defocused background. Horizontal composition with selective focus and copy space.

ST. LOUIS – A man was hit by a car Monday while standing near his mailbox at Lewis and Clark Boulevard and Sunbeam Lane.

Vernon Jones, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene. Missouri State Highway Patrol said Jones was near his mailbox when the driver “travelled off the right side of the roadway and struck the pedestrian.”

The incident happened at about 12:20 p.m. Monday.

The driver of the GMC Sierra was taken to the hospital.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.