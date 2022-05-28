ST. LOUIS – A 39-year-old man is hospitalized in critical condition after he fell while reacting to shots fired Friday evening in north St. Louis.

Police say it happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday in the 5900 block of Lucille Avenue in the Walnut Park West neighborhood. Officers responded to a shots fired call in the area, then noticed a man “unconscious and barely breathing” on the back porch of a home.

Investigators say someone began firing shots at four people from Emma Avenue and Park Lane. In response, one man in the group tried to get three others inside of the home. While that was happening, he fell to the ground. The victim was rushed to the hospital after authorities arrived. Three others, two men and a women, were not hurt in the incident.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation. No suspect information is available at this time. FOX2 will update as more information becomes available.