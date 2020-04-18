Man identified after burned body found in South County box trailer

ST. LOUIS – A severely burned body found in South St. Louis County last month has been identified as 49-year-old Kenneth Booth Jr.
Booth’s body was found in the 200 block of Avenue H near a railroad track around 7:45 p.m. on March 28. St. Louis County homicide detectives say he was found in a burned box trailer and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The circumstances leading up to Booth’s death are remains unclear. The investigation is on-going.
If you have any information about this case, please call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477)