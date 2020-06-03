Man identified after fatal accident with a truck during a St. Louis demonstration

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The identity of a person killed during a protest near I-70 has been released by police. Barry Perkins, 29, of St. Louis was killed after he was accidentally dragged by a semi-truck. The incident happened near North Broadway and O’Fallon Street near downtown St. Louis around 3:00 am Saturday. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The demonstrations are a reaction to the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis. Local protesters joined demonstrations in cities across the country.

The St. Louis demonstrators moved to shut down a stretch of Interstate 70. Demonstrators told FOX 2 that they noticed some people in the crowd with guns. Jada Holmes shared video, which shows packages being stolen from the FedEx truck.

Police say that two men stood on the passenger’s side of the truck and displayed guns to the driver. The driver sounded the airhorn and drove north on North Broadway until he

was stopped by police. One person was stuck on the converter dolly between the two trailers, unbeknownst to the driver.

It’s unclear who was involved in the alleged theft. In the video, you can also see people hitting on the FedEx truck. It’s unclear if they were a part of the demonstration.

A spokesperson from FedEx released the following statement:

“Our hearts go out to all those who are grieving the events of this week. We are deeply saddened to learn of a tragic situation involving a demonstrator in St. Louis and one of our vehicles. We offer our sincerest condolences to the family of the individual involved. There is no higher priority for FedEx than safety, and we are cooperating fully with the investigating authorities at this time.”