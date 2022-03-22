ST. LOUIS – Authorities say a Jefferson City man is in custody after a five-hour standoff south of Steelville.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to an address on Valley Side Rd. south of Steelville just after 7:30 am Tuesday morning for a domestic disturbance. In a news release, the department said a deputy tried to make contact with a man outside the home when the deputy encountered an aggressive dog on a chain. The man, authorities said, fired a shot through the window in the direction of the deputy.

The man fired more shots and barricaded himself inside before he was talked outside by Franklin County SWAT officers and taken into custody five hours later.

There were no injuries reported.