Man in custody after shooting at one police car, crashes into second police vehicle

ST. LOUIS – A man in his 20s shot at police in a marked police car early Sunday morning.

Police said the officers then followed the man as he continued to shoot at them.

At 14th Street and Chouteau Avenue he drove into an unmarked police car being driven by a sergeant.

One of the officers in the marked police car was shot in the left elbow with a pellet. The other officer in the marked police car and the sergeant were not shot, but were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody. FOX 2 will have more information as it becomes available.

