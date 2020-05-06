Breaking News
Man in custody after shooting in Jefferson County parking lot

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A man is in custody following a shooting in a Jefferson County road rage incident late Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators say a car cut off a pick-up truck near Highway 30 and New Sugar Creek Road in Fenton. Witnesses told police the truck driver followed the car to Walgreens, blocked the vehicle in, and aggressively confronted the man in the car.

That’s when the man in the car then pulled out a gun and began to shoot. The victim was taken to the hospital and was reported as stable.

The alleged shooter was taken into custody, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.

