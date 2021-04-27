Man in custody after stealing truck in Millstadt

MILLSTADT, Ill. – The Millstadt Police Department says they caught and arrested a man for stealing a truck from a residence early Tuesday morning.
Police say they received a called at 4:30 a.m. about a resident’s truck being stolen.
After the call, an officer spotted the truck going eastbound on E. Washington. The officer conducted a traffic stop where the suspect fled on foot.
Police say over an hour later, they received a call about a person matching the description of the suspect attempting to flag down other drivers at 158 and Frank Scott Parkway.
A Millstadt Officer and a St. Clair County Deputy located the suspect at 158 near Mine Haul Road and took him into custody.