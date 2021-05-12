Man in custody following ‘lengthy foot pursuit’ in Fulton

Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

FULTON, Mo. – A suspect who fled from the scene of a disturbance in Fulton, Missouri Tuesday night is now in custody.

After the Callaway County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a suspicious person report in the area of State Road HH and County Road 202, they believed it was the same person who had fled a disturbance call.

The sheriff’s office said one of their K9’s saw the suspect at 8:19 a.m. near Cardinal Drive and State Road HH. Then a “lengthy foot pursuit and K9 track ensued.”

More deputies, Missouri State High Patrol troopers, Fulton Police Department officers assisted in the pursuit.

The suspect was captured in the area of Dunham Drive at 8:41 a.m. Wednesday.

This investigation is ongoing.

