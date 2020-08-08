Man is dead after hit by car and landing in the Mississippi River

ST. LOUIS – A man is dead after being hit by a car Friday at about 11:30 p.m.

A car was driving eastbound on the Chain of Rocks Bridge in the second lane. The driver saw a man stumbling in the center of that lane and tried to swerve to the left in order to avoid hitting the person, but it was too late and the car hit the man causing him to go airborne over the south side of the bridge into the Mississippi River.

Police said the Coast Guard are searching for the man. The driver of the car stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.