Man killed after being hit by two cars Saturday night

ST. LOUIS – A man died Saturday after being hit by two cars in the 2400 block of Union Boulevard at about 11:30 p.m.

Police said the first driver was driving south on Union as he approached Highland Avenue. His car mirror hit the man. The driver then “immediately pulled to the curb and was contacting 911 when a second vehicle travelling north struck the victim as the victim was getting to his feet.” Police said the second vehicle fled the scene.

EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene. Accident Reconstruction has assumed the investigation.