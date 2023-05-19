KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man died after reportedly shooting at Kansas City police officers and triggering a standoff in a Westside neighborhood near West 17th and West Pennway streets Thursday night into overnight Friday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating after KCPD officers initially went to the scene at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of a man who was firing a gun.

The highway patrol says when officers arrived that man fired shots inside a residence and then fired in proximity of the officers, who shot back. The suspect wasn’t hit and retreated. A SWAT team responded and the standoff began.

After negotiations for a surrender started around 12:30 a.m., investigators say the man began shooting at officers again, who returned fire, striking and killing the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway patrol identified him as 40-year-old Tyrone Payne of Kansas City.

MSHP will lead the investigation going forward.

FOX4 will update this developing story as we confirm more information.