ST. LOUIS – A man is dead, and another injured after Wednesday night shooting in south St. Louis.

Investigators say there was some type of disagreement around 11:45 p.m. on South Compton Avenue near Eichelberger Street. One man was killed and another was shot in the leg.

Police are now questioning the suspected shooter who they believed called 9-1-1.

11:43PM

5300 Compton

Homicide

2 Male victims, one deceased one shot in leg. unknown circumstances at this time. pic.twitter.com/4J7ka004p8 — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) April 30, 2020