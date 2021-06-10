Man killed during child’s birthday party in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police have identified a man who was shot to death at a child’s birthday party over the weekend and have announced an arrest in the case.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police confirmed 27-year-old William Kennedy of St. Louis was killed in the Saturday evening shooting.

Police say Kennedy was attending the party being held in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood when he was shot by another person at the party.

Police arrested 22-year-old Michael Davis Jr. when he turned himself in at police headquarters only minutes after the shooting.

Davis has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

It came during a deadly weekend in St. Louis Kennedy was one of at least three people killed.