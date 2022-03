COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — A 47-year-old man was killed in a crash on Interstate 255 in Collinsville Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 7:35 p.m. Wednesday on northbound I-255 near Milepost 20. Police said the unidentified man lost control of the vehicle he was driving. The vehicle struck a light pole and overturned.

The man is from Ava, Illinois, but police have not released his name.

