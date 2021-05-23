Man killed in single motorcycle crash in Troy, Illinois

TROY, Il. – A man has died in a single motorcycle crash in Troy, IL that happened sometime early Sunday morning.
The crash was not witnessed. It was reported at 1:21 a.m. Sunday after a passerby saw the crash scene and called 911.
The driver of the motorcycle, 38-year-old Scott Ponder of Collinsville, IL., was traveling southbound on Formosa Road in Troy, and for reasons unknown at this time lost control of the motorcycle.
The investigation of this death continues by the Troy Police Department and the Madison County Coroner’s Office.