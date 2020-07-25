Man killed in Walnut Park East neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – An unknown man was killed Friday at 11:34 p.m.
Police found him suffering from gunshot wounds in the 5500 block of Genevieve Avenue. EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
