Man makes customized ear savers with 3D printer

SHREVEPORT, LA – These days, you don’t walk out of the house without a face mask. Sort of like wearing pants, it’s become a part of our wardrobe.

Ted White lives in Shreveport and makes ear savers from his 3D printers. You wear it on the back of your head and attach the straps of your mask to it. Ear savers gives some relief to your ears if you have to wear a mask all day.

Plenty of people are making them, but not quite like White’s. He adds a personal touch to his ear savers. It could be your name, your favorite sports team or your favorite animal.

This all started after his son Matthew, who is a traveling nurse, was contracted with COVID-19 on the job. He’s currently working in Connecticut and couldn’t go back to work for 28 days.

It was in those scary moments White realized he wanted to do something special for health care workers.

“It’s my way of saying thank you to all the people on the frontlines doing this for us. I can’t go out there and do what they do. But, maybe I can do something to ease what they’re doing, as small as it may be. A little discomfort relief sometimes is all it takes,” said White.

He’s donated every ear saver he’s made to friends, family and hospital workers.

He’s made close to 100 and each one takes about 15 minutes to print.