ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed in the 8500 block of Robin Avenue Sunday at 11:16 p.m.

Police said 23-year-old Demarko Williams was found in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS took him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

There have been 146 homicides in the City of St. Louis so far this year. At the same time last year, the City of St. Louis had recorded 113 homicides.