ST. LOUIS – A man playing with a gun shot another man Friday evening in north St. Louis, police say. The victim is expected to survive.

The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. Friday in the 8400 block of Halls Ferry Drive in the Baden neighborhood.

The victim told police a man he did not know was playing with a gun in the area. The victim told the man to stop playing with it, then the man shot him. The victim is hospitalized after the incident, but is in stable condition.

Police have not released any additional information on the suspect or victim, and the circumstances leading up to the shooting are unclear. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation. FOX2 will update as more information becomes available.