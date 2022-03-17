ST. PETERS, Mo. — A man pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree murder in the death of an Illinois deputy killed during a multi-state crime spree, which included a shooting in St. Peters, Missouri.

Prosecutors charged 40-year-old Ray Tate of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, with killing Wayne County Deputy Sean Riley on Dec. 29, 2021.

Riley, 38, responded to a motorist assist call on Interstate 64 around 5:00 a.m. Moments later, another officer found Riley dead at the scene. Investigators said Tate fatally shot him and then stole his squad car.

Tate abandoned the squad car on I-64 and then carjacked the driver of a semi-truck, according to the Illinois State Police. Authorities said Tate held the trucker against his will and forced him to drive to a gas station in St. Peters, Missouri.

Wayne County Deputy Sean Riley

“While in Missouri, a series of carjackings, robberies, and shootings occurred,” ISP said in a statement.

One of those shootings happened at a St. Peters’ QuikTrip. A man was shot in the shoulder around 7:00 a.m. and carjacked. St. Peters police said they found evidence at the gas station connecting Tate to Riley’s murder.

Tate then traveled back to Illinois with a kidnapped victim in another stolen car, which authorities eventually located at a home in rural Carlyle. Police said Tate broke into the house and held the owner and the kidnapped victim hostage.

An Illinois SWAT team entered the home around 1:42 p.m. and arrested Tate. The homeowner and the kidnapped victim were not injured.

The family of slain Officer Riley described him as a hero who “died doing what he loved.” His funeral was held on Jan. 4.