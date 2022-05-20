FERGUSON, Mo. – A gunman shot and killed a man Thursday night in Ferguson, a shooting that police say was possibly targeted.

Police did not release the victim’s identity or age. Investigators say the shooting happened around 6 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of Coppercreek Court.

When police arrived Thursday, they found a man unresponsive outside of the home. First responders attempted life-saving measures on the victim, who was rushed to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

The Ferguson Police Department says the victim was likely shot by an unknown assailant and the shooting did not appear to be a random incident. No suspect information is available at this time.

Additional details in the investigation are limited. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available. If you have any additional information on the investigation, contact the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.