Man pronounced dead from gunshot wounds in 4400 block of Farlin Avenue

A man was pronounced dead Thursday afternoon after officers arrived at a shooting call.

Officers found Kalem Kimble, 29, laying near the curb with gunshot wounds in the 4400 block of Farlin Avenue at 2:29 a.m.

EMS responded and pronounced Kimble dead at the scene.

The Homicide Division responded and is carrying out an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).