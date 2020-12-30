Man punches Alton Police Department sergeant, sentenced to 4 years

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – An Alton man has been sentenced to 4 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to battering an Alton Police Department sergeant.

Elsaventer Branch, 39, was identified in surveillance footage of a theft at a CVS. when Alton Police Department officers arrived at Branch’s home, he fled. The Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas Haine said while Branch was being apprehended, he “punched the arresting officer in his face.” The officer didn’t suffer any serious injuries.

Once in custody, the stolen items from CVS were found under Branch’s clothes.

This solid sentence, just a month after this crime occurred, should send a very loud message: assaults on police in Madison County will face swift and strict prosecution. Thank you to all the men and women in our police departments for their brave service to our community, and to Assistant State’s Attorney Katie Warren for her excellent and speedy prosecution of this case. Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas Haine