ST. LOUIS – A man is recovering after being shot in the leg overnight in north St. Louis.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Minerva Avenue at Clara Avenue.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

No additional details are available at this time.

12:37:00AM

5600 Minerva St Louis,Missouri

Shooting

Male victim shot in the leg. Conscious and breathing. pic.twitter.com/iQvZLa5NBq — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) June 19, 2020