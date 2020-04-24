Man released on his birthday from a St. Louis hospital after donation helps him recover from COVID-19

SAPPINGTON, Mo. – A man who recovered from the coronavirus was released from Mercy South Hospital on his birthday. Bill says that he was in the ICU on a ventilator for 14 days. He spent a total of 21 days at the hospital.

A donation of convalescent plasma by someone who recovered from COVID-19 may have helped with his recovery. The hospital is participating in a study into the use of plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients to treat COVID-19 patients.

“I guess he kinda saved my life,” said Bill.

Bill says that he is now working to become more physically fit. He says that he credits the hospital staff with helping him deal with the isolation of being there for so long. Now, he has his friends and family to look forward to spending time with.