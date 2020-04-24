Breaking News
IL: 1,688 deaths/36,934 cases; MO: 218 deaths/6,321 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
1  of  2
Live Now
The NFL Draft: The latest selections from this first-ever virtual event St. Louis Metropolitan Task Force holds daily coronavirus update
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

Man released on his birthday from a St. Louis hospital after donation helps him recover from COVID-19

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAPPINGTON, Mo. – A man who recovered from the coronavirus was released from Mercy South Hospital on his birthday. Bill says that he was in the ICU on a ventilator for 14 days. He spent a total of 21 days at the hospital.

A donation of convalescent plasma by someone who recovered from COVID-19 may have helped with his recovery. The hospital is participating in a study into the use of plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients to treat COVID-19 patients.

“I guess he kinda saved my life,” said Bill.

Bill says that he is now working to become more physically fit. He says that he credits the hospital staff with helping him deal with the isolation of being there for so long. Now, he has his friends and family to look forward to spending time with.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News