Man runs 10 miles, raises money to support veterans through golf

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Many people came together to show their support as one man raised money and awareness for area veterans mile by mile.

Mike Suhre was given a hero’s welcome as he finished his 10-mile run starting at Oak Brook Golf Club and finishing at the Sunset Hills Country Club in Edwardsville.

“That was one of the best runs I think I have ever had,” Suhre said.

Suhre ran the New York City Marathon in 2019, but he said this run was for something bigger than him.

“It just motivated me,” Suhre said. “I started thinking about the people you owe and veterans.”

Suhre called his good friend, John Depriest, the director of golf at Sunset Hills Country Club saying he wanted to run from club to club.

“He wanted to end it here because we do a lot here at the club for all military hero’s and charities in the area,” Depriest said. “I just thought it would be right to create a great welcome for him when he arrived.”\

Suhre said he raised $2,000 on the day of his run. He also said Dupriest has raised $300,000 for veterans.

“This is basically for vets to be able to play golf for free through PGA Hope,” Suhre said. “Through the PGA reach, we’re doing it to give these guys and girls an opportunity they gave us.”

Retired Army Ranger and Special Forces Member Daniel Maloney gave 28 years of his life to service.

“It chokes me up that a lot of people don’t understand what we’re doing for them,” Maloney said. “When somebody says thanks for your service, I say I do it for you and not me.”

Steven Deist, a Glen Carbon Police Officer and brother of an Airman said, “The Suhre family is Edwardsville’s first family of golf. John depriest, head pro here are so involved with military and Folds of Honor and PGA Hope. It’s every year they come out and support our vets. Cool to see.”