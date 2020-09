SOUTH CITY, Mo. – Police are investigating after a man was shot early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the 4400 block of Louisiana for reports of a shooting just around 5:00 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim shot in the leg.

We are told he was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

No additional details are available at this time.