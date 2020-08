MADISON, Ill. – A man was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car late Monday night in Madison, Illinois.

Police say, just before midnight, a motorist driving along Franklin Street at West 3rd Street struck the pedestrian. Fox 2 Nissan Rogue Runner was at the scene where EMS took the man to the hospital. There is no word on his condition.

We are told the driver did stop and is cooperating with the police investigation.

Breaking Overnight— Madison Illinois. Pedestrian struck by vehicle— he was transported to an area hospital condition unknown at this time. https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/r8Ws38lBji — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) August 11, 2020