ST. LOUIS – Police are searching for the gunman who shot a man in the face Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened just after 3:00 a.m. on Goodfellow Boulevard at Etzel Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found the victim with gunshot wounds to the face and stomach.

He was conscious and breathing while being taken to the hospital. Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

No additional details are available at this time.

5/19/2020 3:06:00AM

1200 Goodfellow

Shooting

