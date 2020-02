JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Missouri House gave initial approval to a measure that would require Missouri voters to show a photo ID when casting a ballot. Republicans behind the measure say the proposed legislation would help ensure election integrity. Opponents believe a photo id law would lead to voter suppression.

Prior to Wednesday’s vote, State Rep. John Simmons (R-Washington) appeared before the House Committee on Elections and Elected Officials. He cited overwhelming public support for a statewide vote in 2016 to amend the constitution to require voters to present a photo ID. The Missouri Supreme Court found the way that law was written to be unconstitutional.