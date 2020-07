ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after a man was shot Thursday morning in south St. Louis.

The shooting happened just after 3:00 a.m. on Morganford Road near Chippewa Street.

Police say the victim was shot in the back. He was conscious and breathing when taken to the hospital.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting. Officials did not disclose if they have a suspect in custody at this time.

3700 block of Morganford St Louis Missouri

