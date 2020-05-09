Man sentenced for punching armed guard, trying to get gun

MIAMI – FEBRUARY 02: A judges gavel rests on top of a desk in the courtroom of the newly opened Black Police Precinct and Courthouse Museum February 3, 2009 in Miami, Florida. The museum is located in the only known structure in the nation that was designed, devoted to and operated as a separate station […]

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man has been sentenced to time served and three years of probation for punching an armed guard in the face at a Social Security Administration office and attempting to obtain control of the guard’s firearm.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 28-year-old Slaven Nedic was sentenced Friday for threatening the Social Security employee. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that he entered a guilty plea last month after a psychiatric evaluation found him competent to proceed to trial.

He had been in custody since March 2018 after an unarmed employee of the administrative agency in Crestwood heard the altercation and came to the guard’s aid.