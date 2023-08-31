ST. LOUIS – A man was sentenced Thursday in connection with a deadly shootout that followed a St. Louis car crash several years ago.

Marlon E. Hampton, 26, was sentenced to 13 years in the death of Staveion Durham. He was fatally shot on Oct. 12, 2020, in the North Pointe neighborhood.

Hampton pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and other criminal charges in Durham’s death last month.

According to his plea agreement, Hampton and others started arguing after a car crash near Switzer Avenue and Riverview Boulevard. At some point, Hampton grabbed a pistol from another man’s waistband and opened fire.

Investigators say the man whose gun was stolen eventually retrieved another weapon and returned gunfire. Durham was struck during the exchange and later died from his injuries.

Hampton also pleaded guilty to an unrelated charge of fleeing police in a stolen vehicle in Sept. 2019. He also received a four-year concurrent sentence for that crime.